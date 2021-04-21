Muse 04.15.21

Q: “What song would make a good spoken-word performance?”

A: “Pegasus” by Wayne Shorter

When you think poetry, you think about vividness and the acute sense of imagery and emotion. The same can be said for spoken word; however, spoken word takes those ideas further and often adds the element of story or anecdote. That story is embodied by the poet through voice control, body movement, etc. The same things are at work in Wayne Shorter’s “Pegasus.” A clear and vivid narrative with many instances of tension build-up, and release. It is archetypal poetry.

Daniel B. Summerhill is a poet, CSU Monterey Bay professor and a published author. His first book of poetry, Divine, Divine, Divine, is officially on sale on April 17. To buy a copy and keep up with his projects, visit danielsummerhill.com

