Q: “What song would make a good spoken-word performance?”
A: “Pegasus” by Wayne Shorter
When you think poetry, you think about vividness and the acute sense of imagery and emotion. The same can be said for spoken word; however, spoken word takes those ideas further and often adds the element of story or anecdote. That story is embodied by the poet through voice control, body movement, etc. The same things are at work in Wayne Shorter’s “Pegasus.” A clear and vivid narrative with many instances of tension build-up, and release. It is archetypal poetry.
