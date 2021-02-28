“What’s a song that helps you get through that afternoon wall?”
“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys
I hit a wall around 3pm, when virtual learning is over for my kids and I’m doing this interesting juggle of domestic tasks and balancing complex and creative ideas. I think [“Good Vibrations”] is music that is beautifully written lyrically, with a complexity that is familiar. It’s a song that I’ve been listening to since I was a kid. It reminds me of traveling down the coastline. It’s so familiar. It’s that feeling that fills you up when you go for a ride. I listen to it when I’m driving too. I just remember sunny days, and I go to that place, even when I’m washing dishes. I’m into a lot of current indie music, but that older stuff from the ’60s is just my jam.
