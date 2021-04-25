Q: What song describes the Covid-19 pandemic for you?
A: “An Enigma” by Edward Elgar
It’s commonly called the “Enigma Variations,” which is said to contain a dark mystery that people have been trying to discover for years. Covid-19 has been an enigma for researchers, and the constantly changing rules and regulations remind me of a theme and variations such as those in the “Enigma Variations.” I mention this piece also because it is one of the most popular pieces ever written, and parts of it, especially the Nimrod variation, are stunningly gorgeous and can provide a retreat or solace from the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.