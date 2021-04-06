Q: “What song do you wish you could have seen live?”
A: “Little Wing” by Jimi Hendrix
One of my all-time favorite performances is Jimi Hendrix at the Monterey Pop Festival. My mom was there and I would have loved to see that live. Of course, I’ve seen it on film, but just the utter shock of the people there when Jimi lit his guitar on fire is amazing. And the way he did “Wild Thing” by The Troggs was the best. One of my favorite songs by him is “Little Wing,” which he didn’t do in the [Monterey Pop’s Festival] performance. That I would have loved to see.
