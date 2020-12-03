Other than whale songs, what song reminds you of being by the water?
Song: Paul Winter’s “Ocean Child” covered by Shimshai
There is one of the lyrics of the song that is so related to whales using sound to communicate: “Let me sound in the deep,” which is very much what whales do. What it feels like to me, from the perspective of a marine biologist, is how the origins of life point to the ocean. There’s another lyric: “Born on the sound of the sea in my blood.” I grew up in many different places, sometimes by the sea. The lyrics capture that experience of being by the ocean.
