Even though “five for fighting” is an ice hockey term, it suits the politically engaged music that John Ondrasik – the singer-songwriter known as Five for Fighting – has become famous for. These days, his engagement is focused squarely on Ukraine.
“My trip to Ukraine started with Afghanistan,” he says. “When the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, I wrote a song, ‘Blood on My Hands,’ critical of the withdrawal. It became a voice for Afghan veterans who were angry and ashamed that we abandoned our allies to the Taliban.”
Things got serious when he started receiving emails from people trapped in Afghanistan. Not knowing what to do, Ondrasik started working with NGOs to rescue people. When the war in Ukraine started, many of these NGOs moved their humanitarian operations there.
Ondrasik, who is of Slovak origin, wanted to go to Poland to perform his new song “Can One Man Save the World?” which was inspired by the courage of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine. Then he received an invitation to Kyiv.
“I was in shock,” he says. “My first question was: Is there even an orchestra existing there?”
In May 2022, Five for Fighting performed with a Ukrainian orchestra in the empty hangars of a cargo plane, destroyed by the war.
“Every member of that orchestra had a family member killed, missing or on the front line,” Ondrasik says. “You see the fortitude of those people when you pass a blown-up building and there’s a 70-year-old woman sweeping the sidewalk. That’s why they are still fighting this war, even though our generals said the war will last three days.”
In Monterey, Ondrasik will be joined by a string quartet consisting of Katie Kresek (violin), Jeremy Kittle (violin), Chris Cardona (viola) and Peter Sachon (cello). “This is how I like my music,” Ondrasik says of the venue, adding that small concerts are perfect for the stories he wants to share with the audience.
The Los Angeles resident is planning to stick around for more than just a night. “It’s not a coincidence that we scheduled our day off in beautiful Monterey,” Ondrasik says. “My wife is coming too, and we will celebrate our wedding anniversary with you folks. It’s a treat.”
FIVE FOR FIGHTING 8pm Tuesday, Sept. 12. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $29-$79. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.