Question: “When we can gather again, what’s the first song on your party playlist?”
A: “Yo Quiero Chupar” by Super Lamas
If you don’t play cumbias at your party is it even a party? This jam hypes me up no matter where I hear it, as of late that’s been in my house. Instantly this song makes me think of Friday night, getting off of work and partying with my friends until way too late, and eating fast food at questionable hours of the night. If there’s one thing this past year has taught me, it’s to never take for granted those moments of convivencia with friends and family, sharing drinks, good food, laughter, music and smiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.