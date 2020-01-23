On a Tuesday night in January at Cibo in downtown Monterey, Lee Durley and Scotty Wright are cranking out a versatile set of tunes, including “What a Wonderful World” as interpreted by Louis Armstrong and the most jazzed-up version of the Beatles’ “Come Together” you’ll ever hear. All the while, bells on Durley’s shoe provide a surprisingly strong yet unobtrusive backbone to the duo’s music.
Durley describes Wright as a treasure. “I learn from him every time we play together,” he says.
Wright is quick to reply, saying, “When I first started working with Lee, I thought I would have a supportive role, but he insists on sharing the spotlight.”
While Durley is known for bringing a touch of soul to every song with his Lou Rawls-like chops, part of what makes him so popular among locals is his humble personality. He describes the venues he plays in as “icons,” crediting others who have played there before him. “Cibo is a local icon thanks to the great music of Johnny Catalano,” Durley notes. He describes his many gig partners as “incredibly talented,” seeming to not realize those words could also be used to describe himself.
It’s not surprising that Durley’s most gratifying gig is one he does six days a week (along with other volunteers) at more than a dozen assisted living facilities and nursing homes around town. “If I couldn’t do anything else, I would still do this gig,” he says.
Durley helped revive the Monterey Bay Blues Festival (and got involved in year two of its existence), and remains an integral part of the music community. His service is just as inconspicuous – yet no less impactful – as the bells on his shoe.
LEE DURLEY WITH JOE INDENCE 6pm Thursday, Jan. 23 at Terry’s Lounge at Cypress Inn, Lincoln and Seventh, Carmel. 1pm Sunday, Jan. 26 at Embassy Suites, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Blvd., Seaside.
LEE DURLEY AND SCOTTY WRIGHT 7pm Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Cibo, 301 Alvarado St., Monterey. There is no cover at any of these shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.