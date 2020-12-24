Q: “What song could you have on repeat all Christmas?”
A: Will Ferrell as Robert Goulet
“The loungey versions of classic Christmas songs are in generally funny because they’re sung by some of the top crooners and peformers of their day. They’re trying to make this holiday song super sexy and cool, with people like Sinatra putting a little too much soul into the songs. Will Ferrell’s impression of Robert Goulet’s Christmas songs just makes it more funny. They’re songs you can sing to annoy your family and go extra over-the-top with the vocals. It’s more funny to me right now, but it’s the kind of singing and humor that I hope my kids understand one day.
