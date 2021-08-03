Muse 07.29.21
Michelle Findlay

Question: “What’s one influential song from your childhood?”

A: “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

For rock of that era, they were always a favorite. Great musicians and songs. [“Don’t Stop Believin’”] is maybe not being their best, but certainly their most popular and anthemic one. Those riffs and drumming being based in jazz and prog is certainly one of the driving forces behind my picking up instruments.

James Findlay has been playing music on the Monterey Peninsula for over two decades. He currently plays guitar and does vocals for Intimate Stares, is the drummer for The Silhouette Era, and has a solo project called Concave. He wraps all those projects in a neat bow with Oscillator Records. More information at oscillatorrecords.com.

