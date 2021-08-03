Question: “What’s one influential song from your childhood?”
A: “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey
For rock of that era, they were always a favorite. Great musicians and songs. [“Don’t Stop Believin’”] is maybe not being their best, but certainly their most popular and anthemic one. Those riffs and drumming being based in jazz and prog is certainly one of the driving forces behind my picking up instruments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.