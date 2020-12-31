What’s the first song you will play in 2021?
“Ready to Start” by Arcade Fire
If we’re talking about a theme, and we’re talking about leaving 2020 behind. “Ready to Start,” is just one of those that’s pretty on point. 2020 has just been so hard on everybody. It’s also one of those songs that’s just really driving. Instrumentally, right from the beginning, it’s just like bang! Bang! Bang! right from the get-go. And the lyrics too just seem fitting: “All the kids have always known / that the emperor wears no clothes. / But to bow down to them anyway / Is better than to be alone.”
