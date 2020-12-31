Muse 12.31.20

What’s the first song you will play in 2021?

“Ready to Start” by Arcade Fire

If we’re talking about a theme, and we’re talking about leaving 2020 behind. “Ready to Start,” is just one of those that’s pretty on point. 2020 has just been so hard on everybody. It’s also one of those songs that’s just really driving. Instrumentally, right from the beginning, it’s just like bang! Bang! Bang! right from the get-go. And the lyrics too just seem fitting: “All the kids have always known / that the emperor wears no clothes. / But to bow down to them anyway / Is better than to be alone.”

JEFF WHITE is the general manager of the local radio station KRML 94.7 FM. He wants to thank everyone for supporting the radio station that exclusively supports and promotes local businesses.

