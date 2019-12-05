Joanna Wallfisch was born into a famous classical music family in London. Dad Raphael Wallfisch is an acclaimed cellist, while her mother, Elizabeth, is an accomplished concert violinist. Both of her grandparents and her two siblings are musicians as well – brother Simon is a renowned cellist and opera baritone, and eldest brother Benjamin is an Oscar and Grammy Award-nominated film composer.
Pretty much a stacked house.
Amazingly, the singer-songwriter claims it wouldn’t have mattered if she hadn’t chosen music as her path. “There was no pressure at all, really,” Wallfisch says. “There were lots of lessons – piano, violin, flute, harp – but I was a bit of a rebel and I was never very good at lessons. The formal music training thing never really stuck with me.”
In spite of this, she reads and arranges traditional music notation, and is an eclectic multi-instrumentalist proficient on the seldom seen baritone ukulele, piano, flute, the even more rare East Indian shruti box (a small wooden drone instrument similar to the harmonium, if that helps), African thumb piano (kalimba) and melodica.
Her idiosyncratic music is like chamber folk, or as she calls it, “Baroque pop.”
“When I first heard Joni Mitchell and a few other gifted singer-songwriters, it was like they gave me permission to think that way musically,” Wallfisch says.
She also sings, with qualities ranging from delicately angelic to assertive and demanding. But while voice instruction was offered, it was that lesson thing again.
“When I was 11, I heard Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan,” she says. “Right then I decided I wanted to be a jazz singer.”
She later added Streisand and Celine Dion to her list of vocal influencers. “Those women were my voice teachers,” she says.
Wallfisch is no stranger to the Peninsula. Her mother was first violinist for the Carmel Bach Festival for over a decade. That translates to Wallfisch spending five weeks a year in Carmel while her mom attended to her concertmaster duties here.
“From age 6 to 21, I was in Carmel every summer,” she fondly recalls. “Our big treat as kids was for my mom to have a day off and we’d drive down the coast to have lunch at Nepenthe and walk the gorge at Pfeiffer Bridge, so getting to play the library in Big Sur is like a dream come true for me.”
JOANNA WALLFISCH 7pm Saturday, Dec. 7. Henry Miller Library, 48603 Hwy 1, Big Sur. 667-2574, henrymiller.org.
