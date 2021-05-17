Muse 05.13.21
Johnatahn Lopez

Question: What song do you wish was the soundtrack to your life?

A: “ Footlights” by Merle Haggard

Merle doesn’t say his name in the song, but the story is about a guy who spends his life doing what others only dream of, being a famous musician. Then he gets to that age where he worries about not having the traditional things like a family, home, retirement and all he can do is say to himself, well I made a life of this, a life most men only dream of, so I better just go out and keep on doing this same thing. The words feel like what and who I am, just without the famous part. I do this job because it’s all I know, and I will keep on doing it because if you find success, it really is a life most only dream of.

JOHN PAUL HODGE is an independent and self-taught singer-songwriter wailing across the West about outlaws, arsonists, smoochies and salmon. He performs at Folktale Winery in Carmel Valley on Sunday, May 23 from 11:30am-1:30pm.

