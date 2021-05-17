Question: What song do you wish was the soundtrack to your life?
A: “ Footlights” by Merle Haggard
Merle doesn’t say his name in the song, but the story is about a guy who spends his life doing what others only dream of, being a famous musician. Then he gets to that age where he worries about not having the traditional things like a family, home, retirement and all he can do is say to himself, well I made a life of this, a life most men only dream of, so I better just go out and keep on doing this same thing. The words feel like what and who I am, just without the famous part. I do this job because it’s all I know, and I will keep on doing it because if you find success, it really is a life most only dream of.
