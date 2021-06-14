Q: “What song reminds you of your hometown?”
A: “La Tarara” by Radio Tarifa
It has to be “La Tarara”, a traditional Andalusi song (I am from Málaga, Andalucía) that is hundreds of years old. My favorite version was released by Radio Tarifa in their album Rumba Argelina. Radio Tarifa was an emblematic fusion band. They loved to blend traditional Arabic tunes with flamenco stylings, electric guitars and magical improvisations, old and new packaged in a sexy combination of sounds that are rooted in tradition but look to project themselves into the future. I had the pleasure of recording my own version with the Juan L. Sánchez Ensemble in my album Hijos de la Tierra.
