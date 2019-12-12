Katherine Lavin wrote her first song at 8 years old. That’s when her mom showed her how to play the ukulele. She now boasts 10 originals – and Lavin is just 11.
Lavin describes her songwriting process and makes it sound simple, a sign that she has a gift and is simply letting it unfold. “Music is my free time,” she says.
Her favorite tune is “Rain Down” because she likes the sound of complexity, created with only two chords. As she sings it, you hear a jaunty delivery of the line “all of the feathers rain down” that could easily be any adult woman rock vocalist on the radio.
Lavin has stage presence, too. On a Saturday night in November, she is leading the audience in a clap-along as she belts out “We Got the Beat” by The Go-Gos at East Village Coffee Lounge in Monterey. Last spring, she added a full band for the first time (with her uncles on guitar and bass, and her mom on drums), bringing added energy to an already rocking set. Her voice simply fills the room.
Rock tunes are Lavin’s forte as she demonstrates with “I Want to Break Free” by Queen. But her powerful vocals only dominate when they need to. She has the control and stage presence of someone twice her age – or maybe three times her age? – knowing when a change in tempo or volume aids the performance. Lavin favors fun, delivering a saucy version of “Xs and Os” by Elle King and playfully belting a trilled verse in a vintage-jazzy take on “All About That Bass,” sung in the style of Postmodern Jukebox.
It’s as if she performs for the sheer joy of it, which suits the mood of Christmas on the Wharf, where she will take on holiday favorites.
KATHERINE LAVIN AT CHRISTMAS ON THE WHARF Noon Sunday, Dec. 15. Old Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey. No cover. 238-0777, montereywharf.com
