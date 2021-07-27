Q: What song do you listen to with your coffee?
A: “Anything by Stevie Wonder.”
If I had to pick a song, it would be any song by Stevie Wonder. It’s too hard to just pick one. Like in my eternal lifetime, I will always go back to Stevie Wonder. He’s one of the greatest storytellers of all time. For me personally, being a poet, and with him being blind, I feel like he writes and creates from a spiritual place, because he writes from what he hears and you can just see what he’s is visualizing. I’m just a lover and absolute fan of his music.
