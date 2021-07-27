Muse 07.22.15
Q: What song do you listen to with your coffee?

A: “Anything by Stevie Wonder.”

If I had to pick a song, it would be any song by Stevie Wonder. It’s too hard to just pick one. Like in my eternal lifetime, I will always go back to Stevie Wonder. He’s one of the greatest storytellers of all time. For me personally, being a poet, and with him being blind, I feel like he writes and creates from a spiritual place, because he writes from what he hears and you can just see what he’s is visualizing. I’m just a lover and absolute fan of his music.

Keenan Scott II is a playwright, poet and actor from Queens, New York. His play Thoughts of a Colored Man opens on Broadway this fall. Scott is also one of the speakers slated to speak at this year’s TED Talks, which happens from Aug. 1-4 in Monterey. keenanscott.com.

