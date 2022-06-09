It’s really hard to not enjoy Keller Williams doing whatever he is doing with his guitar, voice and various other instruments he brings to his one-of-a-kind performances. Between his musical wit and the dreamy scenery of the Folktale Winery’s Wine Garden, the evening of Friday, June 10 is sure to provide stimulation for all the senses.
Calling Williams a singer-songwriter is misleading, though he has over 25 albums under his belt blending bluegrass, folk, rock, reggae, jazz and elements of hip-hop. Don’t expect clear-cut songs and genres. Instead, be prepared for anything. This Virginia-born musician calls himself a music fan first, musician second, and only then a lyricist, but his philosophy of life comes through loud and clear.
“Freeker by the speaker,” he sings in a 2002 song by the same name, where he tries to build a third domain between freakiness and freedom. “Never seems to get enough.”
That’s Williams, eternal “freeker by the speaker,” the James Joyce of music, plucking away in a playful stream of consciousness, like in “Doobie in My Pocket”:
“I just remembered there’s a doobie in my pocket / In my shirt, in my suitcase / As I’m standing in line to check into my flight / And I’m trying to decide if I should get out of line / But the line is really long / And I start thinking about this song.”
A real existential dilemma – with laid-back guitar and casual vocals – ensues, as Williams walks to baggage claim and starts to “pace around with visions of Guantanamo Bay.” That’s before he realizes there’s “no need to drool” because “everything is cool.” He is not arrested and “they found my suitcase on the way to Istanbul.” More importantly, and there’s a lesson in stoicism for all of us in the moral of the song: There will be more doobies.
Everything about Williams is experimental, from the way his guitar produces unexpected sounds and rhythms to the way he stands while playing – his head hanging low, buried under a halo of brown, rather unkempt hair.
His curious, existential, mind-on-the-sleeve approach is present in every line he utters. He is not afraid to wave his freak flag (or “freek flag,” as he would write it), and will help you raise and wave yours, too.
KELLER WILLIAMS performs at 5pm Friday, June 10. Folktale Winery & Vineyards, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. $45-$75. folktalewinery.com
