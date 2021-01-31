“What song do you wish you could play?”
A song that is in progress.
There are so many technically demanding pieces on the trumpet I wish I could play, but one song that my mind has been actively longing for is one that hasn’t been written yet. In 2018, my middle school band director and mentor Mr. Dupree passed away from brain cancer. He was a big reason why I’m pursuing jazz as a career today. I was in so much pain, so I turned to music (as a musician does) to try and get my feelings out. For the past three years I’ve been writing tunes, trying to find one that embodies the spirit of Mr. Dupree, and one that will pay tribute to him and his passion for teaching and music. As of now I’m still struggling to find the notes to do that, but I can’t wait for the day I finally can play that song, and let him and everyone know how important he was.
