Q: What song reminds you of home?
A: “I’ll be home for Christmas” (any rendition)
To be honest, whenever I hear that song I get sentimental. I come from a family of 11 brothers and sisters and Christmas time was maddening, but it was also loud and joyful. I know I’ve become nostalgic for that time and place, because people are away from their families. It conjures loneliness, during the time when we’re supposed to be gathering. I think because it’s more of a ballad, I always think of my dad singing it. Females have covered it but when I hear a man’s voice there’s a yearning in the lyrics and a sensitivity to it. There’s something about the male voice’s timbre.
(0) comments
