Q: What song do you always sing along to when you hear it?
A: “Groove is in the heart” by Deee-Lite
[“Groove is in the heart”] is the kind of song that amps me up and just boosts up my energy. You cannot hear that song without just wanting to dance. It’s a song that just uplifts me and reminds me to dance in my everyday life. It’s the opening. As soon as it starts and I hear the “duh, duh, duh, duuun, dun. Duh, duh, duh, duuun, duh” I just can’t help but start singing. It’s kind of funk and it’s a bit disco and has that ’90s uplifting beat. I guess it’s a bit ancient now. But it’s exactly the kind of song that just transports me and pulls me back into my youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.