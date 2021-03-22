Q: What song has defined your pandemic experience?
A: “Freelancing” by Renny Conti
“Freelancing” is very obviously a bedroom recording (in the best way) and that’s a must-have characteristic for a song that represents life in the pandemic. Beyond the aesthetic, the lyrics are super relatable; grappling with your career or lack thereof, and searching for meaning in life while taking runs or consuming art or substances. Plus, it has that classic minor fourth chord before the chorus. Instant classic.
