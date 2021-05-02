Question: What’s the last song you played before shelter-in-place?
A: “Fly Me to the Moon” by “Frank Sinatra”
This song has lasted. Every time I played “Fly Me to the Moon,” someone relates to it. It has endured time and different genres. It actually began as a waltz in 3/4 time, but the version Sinatra sings is in swing. When I sang it in my last show at Ave Maria Convalescent Hospital, I didn’t know it was going to be my last show. The shows at assisted living facilities are always my most honest audience. There are no pretenses or protocol. They’ll sing along, or move a toe. Tapping your foot is a standing ovation for them. The song’s been around; every generation – my kids, my grandkids – love that song.
