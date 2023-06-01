The most eclectic cocktail in town may not be a drink, exactly, but it can certainly be enjoyed with one. Named after a Rococo painter-themed cocktail of her own creation, Gin Fragonard’s music is a contemporary mix of dreamy instrumental sounds with anti-folk indie lyrics and vocals that can be heard across several music projects in Monterey.
“A Gin Fragonard [the cocktail] is overly sweet but packs a punch,” says Fragonard – a flavor profile that aligns perfectly with her vibe and ethic when it comes to songwriting.
Mastering instruments such as guitar, ukulele and piano may seem like an indie norm in today’s music zeitgeist. However, Fragonard pairs her musical prowess with unromantic, darker lyrics that describe relatable experiences, rather than simply purveying light and fluffy advice.
“I got into songwriting because it was the healthiest way to experience something really hard, write about it, then process it by saying it over and over,” says Fragonard, who writes at least one song per week.
Most of Fragonard’s lyrics are about processing challenging things in life, which she accomplishes through poetic meter while paying homage to her love of realism in literature, such as Marina Ambrovic’s memoir Walk Through Walls.
Fragonard wasn’t always eager for the spotlight. Early on, when frequenting open mic nights at Juice n Java in Pacific Grove, she recalls being amazed by the bravery of the performers exclaiming, “I would not do that for $5 million!” In saying that, she had a realization.
“I realized that I missed performing and singing in front of people,” Fragonard says, recalling her early childhood years singing in church. “Everybody has a purpose in life and I think that purpose is usually something that you are really good at.”
Since that realization, Fragonard has performed wherever she can around Monterey Bay, from house shows to wineries to venues in Santa Cruz. Since 2022, she has released two singles with her full band, The Fragonards, with more on the way this summer.
More recently, Fragonard debuted The TellTales – a new project with her college best friend, Evelyn Jackson. Jackson, who lives Bastrop, Texas, and Fragonard have been exchanging music and songwriting samples via FaceTime for the past year, and are planning to tour California and Texas this summer.
