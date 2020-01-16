Over the years, Lillie Lemon – the synth-pop duo consisting of Lillie Lemon and Eric “Wobbles” Rowe – has evolved. Their fan base has grown right along with them, latching on to their unique style. They set dark lyrics against catchy, even whimsical, beats.
Their sound reaches deep. Fans are there as much for their heart as they are for their music. “We’re lucky that our fans in this area so often become our closest friends and allies,” Lemon says. One such friend, Robert Murray, adds, “Lillie is a community builder. Her music brings inclusion and diversity to all kinds of people. The way she shows up in the world mirrors her music.”
So with their loyal base on board, they made the decision to expand creatively, changing their name to Kinder Creatures. The new vision is ambitious. The group hopes to create compelling stories that inspire people to respond to the divisive political climate with kindness, providing inclusion to the disenfranchised.
The foundation is set. They’ve added Darren Thomas on drums and Zachary Garren on guitar, bringing even more energy to live shows. Their fans are primed. The political environment is screaming for leadership.
Cue the anticipatory pause while we await Lycanthropy, coming later this year.
Lycanthropy is a concept album directly relevant to the current political climate. “It’s about queerness, the inherent trauma associated with wall-building, and the pain that arises when ‘othering’ our neighbors,” Lemon explains.
The duo loves looping, or recording a piece of music (vocal or electronic) to repeat, because it allows them to add complexity to songs, building to a dramatic finish.
If life mirrors art, Kinder Creatures – and the momentum they’ve built – are about to hit a crescendo.
Kinder Creatures’ single “Hunter” is on YouTube or kindercreaturesmusic.com
