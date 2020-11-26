Song: “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey
“It’s such a catchy song. I just heard it the other day and saw the video. It’s a song you hear and realize, ‘Oh, we’re already in Christmas mode.’ I think because people are at home all day during the pandemic they need something to do, so they’re decorating or buying gifts already, and then you hear that song, so it reminds you. I like the orchestration of it—it’s this big, overproduced song. I love the music and the bells and, of course, her voice. I don’t think I could reach her high notes. I’d be doing another job if I could.
