What song helped inform who you are today?
Song: “Tomorrow” music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin (in the musical Annie).
“It’s kind of corny, but ‘Tomorrow,’ from Annie. I heard this song when I was 4 or 5 years old. It was the song that I sang on top of kitchen tables. It has a hopeful aspect that kind of informed me to be positive – not that I’m 100-percent positive all the time – but it reminds me that tomorrow always brings more options. The lyrics – “When I’m stuck with a day that’s gray and lonely / I just stick out my chin and grin, and say, Oh / The sun’ll come out tomorrow” – remind me tomorrow always brings more options. I’m grown and not 4 years old, but one thing that song (and my husband) have taught me to do is when I write a very important email, I wait until the next day and ask if that is really what I want to say. Hope may not come the next day, but it will come.”
