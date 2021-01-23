What song do you play when you feel uncreative?
A: “I Am I Be” by De la Soul
The song “I Am I Be.” In the first verse, Posdnous talks about his parents: “Product of a North Carolina cat, who scratched the back of a pretty woman named Hattie/ Who departed life just a little too soon and didn’t see me grab the Plug Two fame… ”Pos explains where his dad was from and how his mother died before he became a professional artist. The verse closes out with Pos explaining, “If I wasn’t making songs I wouldn’t be a thug selling drugs. But a man with a plan/ And if I was a rug cleaner, Betcha Pos’d have the cleanest rugs, I am… ”I’d like to think if I wasn’t doing what I loved most in life, that is writing, I would take similar pride in my job. I love how De La is brave enough to brag about the work ethic of every person’s life circumstances.
