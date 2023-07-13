Today, Eduardo Rodas is the voice of karaoke nights across Monterey County. But his story begins 6,000 miles away, in Paraguay.
Rodas is the nephew of the late Herminio Giménez, one of that country’s recording pioneers and great composers, but Rodas received no formal music training. He never even learned to read music but showed skill on a keyboard from the age of 5. He experienced life-altering changes as a youngster, getting adopted and moving to California early on. Music became an escape for Rodas, who lived in a home cursed by domestic violence.
By the time he was 9, Rodas was playing at Mission Ranch alongside Sonny Gibson (“Sonny G”). As a tween, he gigged at the Marriott and the Naval Postgraduate School. He also did some recording in Clint Eastwood’s Carmel studio.
But landing in his “happy place” did not come easily. The soft-spoken but confident Rodas spent a decade as a line cook. (Kitchen skills run in his family; his sister Liliana is a veteran baker who manages Cafe Guaraní in Pacific Grove). He was homeless off and on for three or four years.
But Rodas persisted in following his passion for sharing the joy of music. He credits a few good friends, especially the late frontman and local icon Troy O’shann, with his recent success. O’shann, along with the late Brent Hill and Kevin Padilla, encouraged Rodas to use his knowledge and charisma to bring people outside their comfort zones by participating in karaoke and open mic events. He took that idea and ran with it – and now hosts events throughout the region, from Big Sur to Seaside. Today Rodas makes his living exclusively off music – including his regular karaoke gigs and other musical efforts, like a collaboration with musician Sweesly Maak from the band Sensory Tribe.
For those who pooh-pooh karaoke, here’s what a recent newbie had to say:
“I finally ‘broke the ice’ by doing karaoke last night at the Sportsman!” Sofanya White wrote on Facebook. “I’ve always wanted to do this but fear and ego stood in my way… now I feel a sense of freedom I longed for… it’s a new beginning in some way.”
The message: Confront your fears. It will help set you free.
