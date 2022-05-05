Monterey Peninsula Voices is turning 60, and marking the occasion with not one but two concerts. The non-audition, 100-plus-member community choir that sings everything from “Baroque to Bach,” and “musical theater to jazz and modern gospel” is ready to celebrate.
“Diversity in song, diversity in culture and diversity of style,” says Sean Boulware, choral director and conductor for the past 12 years. “Six of the 16 pieces planned for the concert range in languages from English to Spanish, Japanese, Hindi, Isi-Xhosa, Latin, Samoan and Tokelau and many will be enhanced with local community artists of all styles.”
Charlene Lowery has been singing with the choir since 2011 and praises it for the pleasure singing brings, the sense of camaraderie the choir offers and the stress relief she experiences. “Music is good for the brain,” she says.
Member Julie Armstrong, who also does public relations for MPV, is enthusiastic about the anniversary lineup. “We’re excited to be entering into our last month of practice,” she says, of the anniversary concerts, which will also feature dance, taiko drumming and visual arts. “We’ll be featuring three dance groups and several visual artists.”
The idea is to showcase other community arts groups “as a full collaboration of ‘unity’ in CommUNITY,” according to a press release that promises youth Latin jazz dancers from DiFranco Dance Project in “Jai Ho,” from the movie Slumdog Millionaire, SpectorDance dancers for Moana’s “We Know the Way,” and Mexican dancers from Alisal Center for the Fine Arts in “Tipitin,” a lively Mexican tune. Drummers from Shinzo Mugen Daiko will accompany three songs and visual artists Steve Zmak, Amanda “Rusti” Burkman and Hijos del Sol will have photography and artwork displayed.
Created in 1962, the choir has been known as Monterey Peninsula Voices since 2011. Beginning during the pandemic all rehearsals take place online and are recorded for later viewing; in 2020 and 2021, MPV created virtual concerts with members from as far away as New York and Australia, further expanding the group’s ambitious plan of bringing all the arts together.
MONTEREY PENINSULA VOICES 60TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERTS happen at 7pm Thursday, May 5 at Sunset Center, San Carlos and 9th, Carmel, 620-2048; and at 7pm Saturday, May 7 at Sherwood Hall, 940 N Main St., Salinas, 758-7351. $30. mpvoices.org.
