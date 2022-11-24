There are not enough venues in Monterey County to play original underground music. That’s what Lauren Sullivan, a Cincinnati-New Orleans transplant, in Monterey since 2020, kept hearing from local musicians, many of them in Pearl Hour, a venue she frequents.
Forever interested in entertainment and hosting, during the pandemic Sullivan opened her living room to many of them, starting to host concerts, with the help of many dedicated friends. “It takes a community,” Sullivan says, “but there’s no obligation. Only if they want to help.” Before she had a chance to sit down to serious booking, there were local bands contacting her. Everybody wanted to know about the new, mysterious venue and the people behind it.
In a way, it’s Sullivan who is The Bird House. “But it’s not about me,” she says. “You can be The Bird House, too.” The name came as an homage to the living room artwork that will intrigue any avid or amateur ornithologist.
The house itself is located in New Monterey, elevated on the sunny slopes of the hill. When party time comes, the residents move the sofa, change the lighting and get more chairs. “It’s not a music venue,” Sullivan says, “it’s more of a house party with music.” The Bird House is not the only living room venue in the area, but it has quickly become a regular one, with shows about once a month.
The first show was by The Fragonards, a Monterey-based indie folk band, in August 2020. The second was Jacuzzi Cat, a local punk band.
The shows still function pretty much as private events, but anybody can ask to come. So far Sullivan has been curating guest lists via Instagram messages, but there might be a website in the making. The Bird House can accommodate about 30 people, which is “the size of a party,” she says. Half of the people are friends, or friends of friends. These friends come with talents – mixology, for example, or the talent to conjure up pizza.
“It’s not a career for me,” Sullivan says. “I think hosting is my talent. I like having people in my house and I want to foster the arts community.” Besides, she adds, there’s something warmer and less anonymous in meeting people at a house party versus in the bar. “It’s easier to make friends this way,” she says. “And that’s what we all need, coming out of the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.