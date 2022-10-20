It’s impossible to imagine Bright Eyes without the notoriously trembling voice and the poetics of Conor Oberst, its frontman (vocals, guitar, storytelling) and one of three members of Bright Eyes. The other two are Mike Mogis (composer, producer) and trumpet and piano player Nate Walcott.
“Conor likes to rotate things,” Walcott says about the band’s comeback and a decision to record a new album after a decade-long break and countless other projects.
A member of the Mystic Valley Band that backs Oberst’s solo projects, Walcott served as the touring pianist and keyboard player for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and composed scores for several films, such as 2014’s The Fault in Our Stars. His first passion was jazz. “Bright Eyes was a good fit because there has always been room for improvisation,” he says.
A product of excellent public music education in Nebraska, Walcott picked up a trumpet in the fifth grade. Walcott joined the band on tour in 2002.
“First Day of My Life,” arguably the biggest hit by Bright Eyes – even though it’s not necessarily representative of the band’s overall style – came with the sixth album, I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning, released in 2005.
There are 10 Bright Eyes albums to date, including 2020’s Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. It came well after Oberst said, in 2011, there would be no more Bright Eyes albums.
“Nothing like a completely unexpected Bright Eyes album to send me into a series of nostalgic-based existential crises, while I’m in the middle of homework,” one fan posted on social media, expressing the sentiment of millions.
The album, in typical Bright Eyes fashion, starts with a spoken word, has a thought-through frame of a story and beams with the powerful presence of Oberst, who is forever emo, toying with pretentiousness when looking for the best way to be raw and authentic.
He succeeds in finding it, more often than many other artists, and it is his empathetic storytelling skills that make him beloved by both poetry and music fans. Some consider him the Bob Dylan of his generation, at 42.
Still, some fans say that Bright Eyes works only as an alchemy between Oberst, Walcott and Mogis, and that it’s the amalgam of their skills that make our eyes bright and with tears.
BRIGHT EYES performs at 8pm Tuesday, Oct. 25. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $80-$94. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
