Q: “What song do you play on a sunny day?”
A: “Expressions Theme” by Lee Fields and The Expressions
If I’m out by myself on a sunny day, I don’t want anyone talking to me, even my music. That’s why this soulful feel-good instrumental piece, “Expressions Theme,” by Lee Fields and The Expressions, is perfect. It’s a simple vibe, just beautiful horn lines over colorful organ and guitar riffs, with a fat drum track to tie it all together. I feel it was made just to help you look around and enjoy what’s there. I’d quote some notable lyrics but it doesn’t have any, and I don’t think it needs any.
