It didn’t take the Daedalus Quartet long to garner the attention of audiences and critics alike – the group, established in 2000, won the prestigious Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2001. Current violist, Jessica Thompson, joined in 2002.
“The turning point was early on in high school,” Thompson says. “At the summer festivals we would play string quartets all day. I was attracted by the variety of textures with four strings together, and because the string quartet repertoire is so rich.”
Now known the world over as purveyors of 20th – and 21st-century music, Thompson is quick to qualify: “New music has always been part of what we do. Our job is to play the entire canon.”
That includes variety even among the modern works, and Thompson dispels the stereotype that all 20th – and 21st-century works are atonal. “Just because a piece was written post-1900 doesn’t mean it is always going to be atonal and edgy,” she says.
All three pieces the quartet will perform in Carmel were composed in the 20th century. The program opens with William Grant Still’s Lyric Quartette (1960). Often called the dean of Afro-American composers, Still was prolific, penning nearly 200 works, including five symphonies, four ballets and nine operas.
His quartet is a lyrical portrait of three friends in three movements – the sentimental one, the quiet one and the jovial one, each movement reflecting those emotions. The melodies are more representative of a Baroque or even Romantic era composition.
The concert closes with another work that is distinct from most 20th-century compositions, Amy Beach’s Piano Quintet (1907). With guest soloist Soyeon Kate Lee at the piano, this piece alternates between dark and brooding and light and animated. “There is some turbulence to it,” Thompson says, “but everything gently resolves in the final movement.”
Between them is the emotional centerpiece of this program – Bela Bartok’s String Quartet No. 6, written at a low point in the composer’s life. “There is a heaviness that hovers over this piece,” Thompson says. “It comes right after Bartok’s mother’s death, and at a time when his own health was beginning to fail. Our job becomes to fully embody the sadness and to inhabit the composer’s increasingly mournful emotions.”
DAEDALUS STRING QUARTET 7:30pm Saturday, April 29. Sunset Center, San Carlos Street and 9th Avenue, Carmel. $25-$63. 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.