Since Other Brother Beer Co. opened in Seaside in October 2019, the brewery/bar has been experimenting with live events from music to poetry and even theater.
Their current, fun and tightly packed calendar “developed organically,” says Michael Nevares, a co-founder of Other Brother, who came up with the idea of quarterly makers markets, which, since December 2019, have been a staple. (“Every solstice and equinox,” Nevares says.) They also like culinary pop-ups, highlighting local chefs or even bringing hot chefs from Santa Cruz and San Francisco.
And, “Obviously, music has become a big thing,” Nevares says, adding this is where his heart is because he remembers how much he enjoyed concerts as a youngster. “We have done a few showcases,” he says. “A couple for singer-songwriters, but also other genres: rock and roll, heavy metal.” Other Brother organizers usually let the lead artist pick who they want to play with.
Next on the calendar, that lead artist will be Alex Ramirez, a singer-songwriter (and photographer) from Monterey.
He will play alongside Adam Swanson, a local who, about 10 years ago, moved his life and career to the Bay Area; CSU Monterey Bay grad Jordynne England; Richard Tripps from Big Sur; and Seaside’s own Magenta Spreen.
Ramirez describes his own music as “mellow” and “good for when it’s raining.”
Ramirez describes England as someone who impressed him with the power of her voice, and Tripps as having “this typical Big Sur vibe.” Magenta Spreen, meanwhile, is a collaboration between two local singer-songwriters, Kristen Gradwohl and Talmon Owens. They play traditional, well-structured, well-sung mellow songs, such as “Big South” or “Never Gone,” both available on Spotify.
Each of the five artists/bands will have about 30 minutes to present their material, and Ramirez will play last. All this for a cover of just $5, plus some of the best beer in town.
“Going toward summer, there’s a lot going on,” Nevares says. “Seeing people having times of their lives is what we want. We’ll keep experimenting.”
