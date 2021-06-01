Muse 05.27.21
Rory Glass

Q: “What song helps you concentrate?”

A: “All things Ordinary” by The Anniversary

Music often distracts me. But when I am in the mood to concentrate, I often put something on that I’ve already familiarized myself with. This morning it was a defunct emo, synth-pop band from Kansas called The Anniversary. “All Things Ordinary” is a fast-paced, synth-heavy song with three-part harmonies, changing lead vocalists, and an anthemic chorus about working it out before leaving town. It’s a great example of how a rock band relates tumultuous music with heavy emotions. This song helps me concentrate because it puts me into a comfort zone – like putting on a brain blanket.

RORY GLASS is a graphic designer by day and bass player by night. He’s played in several local bands including American Trashbird and Dusty Mustard Mystical Blues Band. Keep up with his creative work at instagram.com/bytheglassdesign

