Rory Glass

Q: “What song helps you concentrate?”
A: “All things Ordinary” by The Anniversary
Music often distracts me. But when I am in the mood to concentrate, I often put something on that I’ve already familiarized myself with. This morning it was a defunct emo, synth-pop band from Kansas called The Anniversary. “All Things Ordinary” is a fast-paced, synth-heavy song with three-part harmonies, changing lead vocalists, and an anthemic chorus about working it out before leaving town. It’s a great example of how a rock band relates tumultuous music with heavy emotions. This song helps me concentrate because it puts me into a comfort zone – like putting on a brain blanket.
