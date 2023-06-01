Rufus Wainwright was born into bona fide folk royalty.
His mother, Kate McGarrigle, along with his aunt Anna, tore heartstrings with classics like “(Talk to Me of) Mendocino’’ and “Heart Like A Wheel.’’ His father, Loudon Wainwright III, has steadily carved out an indie niche for his mordant tales of romantic and family dysfunction.
Although Wainwright preferred pop music growing up and is a serious opera aficionado, the sounds of his youth have lingered. His new album, Folkocracy, spans a broad spectrum of folk tunes – from The Mamas & the Papas to tunes by Ewan MacColl and Peggy Seeger.
Talking by phone after a recent residency performing Kurt Weill’s songs at the Café Carlyle in New York, Wainwright says the process leading up to Folkocracy was “all very organic. I worked with [producer] Mitchell Froom on my last record, Unfollow the Rules, which was nominated for a Grammy and a little light went off in my head… Why not make a folk album? We wanted to stay within the ethos of the folk tradition – it’s not about lush production.”
Folkocracy features an eclectic array of co-stars: Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, John Legend, David Byrne, Van Dyke Parks, Andrew Bird, Chris Stills and Susanna Hoffs. Not to mention Wainwright’s sister, Martha Wainwright, as well as Anna McGarrigle and Chaim Tannenbaum.
Byrne and Wainwright join forces on “High on a Rocky Ledge,” penned by Moondog, the famed Midtown Manhattan street musician.
But the showstopper is Wainwright’s original song, “Going to a Town.” Accompanied by his longtime friend Anohni (formerly known as Antony), the plaintive, angry lyrics take on increased relevance in the current climate: “I’m going to a town that has already been burned down, I’m going to a place that has already been disgraced – I’m so tired of America.”
Although Wainwright does not usually engage in direct protest music, these days, he says, it’s unavoidable. “Look, even a year ago, I don’t think we could have imagined what’s happening of late,’’ he says. “Especially as a gay man, in terms of LGBTQ rights, or Roe v. Wade, there’s nothing subtle about it anymore. We’re entering a new period of activism.’’
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT 8pm Saturday, June 3. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $39.50. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com.
