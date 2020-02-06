Over 15 years, Santa Cruz musician Moshe Vilozny has taken his world travels and cultural studies and honed them into his original blend of “wood and soul.” Quick to show gratitude, the multi-talented family man expresses positivity and love on his 2016 record Lost & Found.Tracks like “Little Bit of Love,” “Faith in Yourself” and “Be Free” ring out with optimistic self-affirmation countered by somber reflections in an acoustic rock style somewhere between Ben Harper and Dave Matthews.
Making his way through an impressive list of local collaborators, Volozny’s recent performances have all been distinct. Last month he appeared in Boulder Creek with Monterey’s soulful crooner James Lee Murrary. He has a gig on the books in Aptos with Peter Harper, brother of the aforementioned Ben Harper.
Jumping in with him Feb. 9 is versatile mandolin master David Holodiloff. “At his level, he’s able to just sit in and improvise over anything I play – always positive and ready for anything,” Vilozny says.
Last year they performed together with a full band at San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival – on Vilozny’s 40th birthday, coincidentally. He describes the experience as a dream-come-true: “To be chosen as an indie artist with no agent or label – it was a reaffirmation of not giving up, to believe in yourself and share it.”
All these sonic alliances are fodder for Vilozny’s next recording, tentatively titled 2020 Vision – a playful jab at his own waning eyesight. Many of the songs slated for recording have been fleshed out through his recent collaborations and will feature those musicians on the album. His set will feature many of those songs plus chill, danceable, acoustic, all-original music.
MOSHE VILOZNY Noon Sunday, Feb. 9. Folktale Winery, 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. No cover. 250-5406, folktalewinery.com
