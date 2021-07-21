Muse 07.15.21
c/o Savannah Fuentes

Question: What’s your favorite song by a woman rapper?

A: “Girls in the Hood,” by Megan thee Stallion

Megan thee Stallion is a feminist artist triumphing in a sexist musical genre. I identify with her professionalism and direct attitude. Flamenco and rap are art forms that suffer from cultural sexism. This song is a remake of NWA’s “Boy in the Hood,” where a skilled and confident woman flips the script and makes herself the protagonist. I love it. Her clever lyrics, original style, impeccable delivery and of course, her stage presence is undeniable.

Savannah Fuentes is a prolific Flamenco dancer from the Pacific Northwest currently touring with guitarist and singer Diego Amador Jr. She and Amador will perform in Big Sur on Friday, July 23 and Seaside on Saturday, July 24. For more information, visit savannahf.com

