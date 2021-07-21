Question: What’s your favorite song by a woman rapper?
A: “Girls in the Hood,” by Megan thee Stallion
Megan thee Stallion is a feminist artist triumphing in a sexist musical genre. I identify with her professionalism and direct attitude. Flamenco and rap are art forms that suffer from cultural sexism. This song is a remake of NWA’s “Boy in the Hood,” where a skilled and confident woman flips the script and makes herself the protagonist. I love it. Her clever lyrics, original style, impeccable delivery and of course, her stage presence is undeniable.
