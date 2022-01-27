Since 2007, her name has been associated with J.S. Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” as much as the deceased Canadian pianist Glenn Gould’s – a favorite of Western audiences and most-discussed since perhaps the original performer of the piece, Johann Gottlieb Goldberg. Simone Dinnerstein was 13 when she heard “Variations,” first published in 1741. It was Gould’s second recording from 1981; he died the next year.
“It was an incredible moment,” she says. There were “extreme emotions and purity” in it, perfect for the “tumultuous teenager” she was back then. She immediately bought the music, knowing full well this 80-minute masterpiece was above her ability.
The piece consists of the famous aria and 30 variations. It was composed in Leipzig and written for harpsichord, hence part of the difficulty after adapting it to piano. While we don’t know for sure if Bach intended to dedicate this piece to Count Hermann Karl von Kaiserling, we know it provided a comprehensive compendium on how to master a keyboard.
If it was indeed written to cure insomnia, as legend has it, then Count Kaiserling must have been a heavy sleeper. While some variations can be described as merry and soothing, we are talking about a huge range of extreme emotions. “I see it as epic,” says Dinnerstein, who proposes we think about this as Bach’s “Odyssey” – an epic journey that takes listeners places before final arrival; it takes stamina.
Dinnerstein approached “Variations” seriously as a performer in 2001 when she was 29 and pregnant with her son. “I felt ready,” she says. “I was ready to move into an unknown territory and take responsibility.” She was ready for both the baby and “Variations,” which somehow became a symbol of maturing as a woman and a pianist.
After a 2005 recital in Philadelphia, she was encouraged to record the piece and she did. Picked up by the Telarc label in 2007, the recording became a best-seller.
“Variations” has taken Dinnerstein to amazing places – from the Opera Garnier in Paris, through Havana and South Korea, to the Sydney Opera House. At times, she finds it difficult to practice. The challenge is to play the whole piece without stopping and she does it several times in the week before a concert. Nonetheless, she finds the piece “endlessly fascinating.”
SIMONE DINNERSTEIN performs the “Goldberg Variations” at 7:30pm Saturday, Jan. 29. Sunset Center, Carmel. $51-$69. 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
(0) comments
