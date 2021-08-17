Question: What song has the best guitar solo?
A: “The Wind Cries Mary” by Jimi Hendrix
Off the top of my head it’s “The Wind Cries Mary,” by Jimi Hendrix. Sometimes people think faster is better, just like bigger is better, but sometimes slow is better. Sometimes it’s not about the notes that are played but the ones that are not. It’s like how my favorite painter is Cézanne. He left so much out of a painting that was intentional. It’s the same thing with a guitar solo. To me, it’s really beautiful. And of course, I think the coolest mural [in Sand City] is the one of Jimi Hendrix. He has a local tie and he really became famous in Monterey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.