Question: What song most resonates with you from In the Heights?
A: “It Won’t Be Long Now” by Lin-Manuel Miranda
I’ve lived in the heights for years. For about a dozen years, I was in New York – in Washington Heights, in Queens, just everywhere. The yearning [of “It Won’t Be Long Now”] and that wanting more – I don’t know, I get it. I’m looking at the lyrics now and Lin-Manuel Miranda has this way with analogies. It really captures the city: “The rattling screams don’t disrupt my dream… ” It’s just so good. It’s about how you’re going to make it. You’re going to find your way, and you’ll find that success. The rhythm is just so amazing too.
