About eight years ago, the Salinas street punk band, Infirmities, was formed by Jason Anselmo Martinez, otherwise known as J Hawk. Over the years they have gained a loyal following from J Hawk’s hometown to L.A.’s backyards and across the pond to Europe, where they’ve toured the past two summers.
“I took our hometown sound and found an audience that is now worldwide,” he says.
J Hawk was raised on punk rock and reggae, a beautiful combo of teenage angst and uplifting positivity – which is exactly what Infirmities’ music exemplifies. PMA is an abbreviation for the term in the punk rock scene known as Positive Mental Attitude, a concept originally introduced in 1937 by author Napoleon Hill and Infirmities’ number-one message. Infirmities’ mission is to bring more positivity to every life they touch with their music, especially their younger fans.
Although he is the sole proprietor, J Hawk has an innovative system for his bandmates, a group known as the Infirmities Army – he’s assembled multiple outstanding musicians in Salinas, Los Angeles and San Francisco he can call upon for a show in their specific area. It minimizes travel costs and allows for each member to give their all without sacrificing too much of their personal lives.
With a full-length documentary, Just a Kid From Salinas: The Story of Infirmities, coming out, new material in the works, tours all along the West Coast, and shows at Cuz’s Sportman Club in Seaside, Infirmities are staying busy and relevant in the music scene, locally and beyond.
The documentary is a collaboration between J Hawk and the Los Angeles-based animator and music video producer Jeremy Mowery of Sock Dolly Productions. Mowery has been going back and forth between his facility and Infirmities concert locations to capture live footage, both of rehearsals and performances.
Along with its focus on the rise of the band, the film will describe the life of Martinez and his transformation into J Hawk. It may seem as if J Hawk was destined to form Infirmities since birth. His grandfather was an orchestral conductor, his father is Sam Martinez, a guitarist who was behind one of the first reggae bands in the area and owns Sam’s School of Rock.
Even his 7-year-old daughter, Ezra Skye, has shown a natural talent on stage singing with her dad’s band.
The Infirmites’ music can be streamed on Spotify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.