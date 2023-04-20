When Music Director Jayce Ogren takes the baton and podium to lead the Monterey Symphony in this weekend’s concerts offering the music of Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), it will be personal for him.
“This will be very different from our programs so far,” Ogren says. “I almost think of this as a festival program celebrating a single composer who is one of my all-time favorites.”
Sibelius rose to national prominence in Finland very early in the 20th century, when his tone poem “Finlandia” gave voice to the turbulence of the Finnish people’s historical struggles with Russian imperialism, censorship and expansionism, not unlike what Ukraine is dealing with today. This weekend’s outing posts Sibelius as the only featured composer, showcasing a symphony and a violin concerto, which Ogren says suits him fine.
“[Sibelius’] second symphony moves me in a way that no other works in the entire canon do,” says Ogren. “It’s just so forthright, expressive and patriotic. It is a reaffirmation of Finnish strength and resolve.”
Ogren explains the structure of the piece: “The second movement of the symphony is tortuous,” Ogren says, “like walking through a brazen wilderness… deeply longing for peace. An overwhelming resolution comes in the fourth movement, which shows a clear fought victory over Russian oppression. It’s profound, and very moving.”
As is often the case with powerful compositions, the second symphony has not always been universally adored. Many critics have opined that the work is on par with the great symphonies of Beethoven, but one New York City writer called it vulgar and self-indulgent.
“I don’t think of it as controversial at all,” Ogren counters. “It’s undeniably one of his greatest pieces, and it always seems to bring out some of my own very best work.”
Both concerts this weekend will open with Sibelius’ only violin concerto, and will welcome guest soloist Tessa Lark to her Peninsula debut. “The concerto is extremely technically demanding,” Ogren says. “It unfolds in a very clear and natural way, moving from peacefulness to very explosive… There are aspects of this concerto that find absolute perfection in form.”
MONTEREY SYMPHONY CONCERT IV, ‘ETHEREAL’ 7:30pm Saturday, April 22 and 3pm Sunday, April 23. $44-$85. Sunset Center, San Carlos and 9th, Carmel. 620-2048, montereysymphony.org.
