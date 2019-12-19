Old-school Celtic, Irish and Scottish songs with pulsating rhythms, soaring melodies and infectious rhythms are what Molly’s Revenge always brings to the stage.
But what keeps both this trio and its audiences coming back for more is the high energy chemistry-laden improvisations between its mega-talented instrumentalists.
Fiddler John Weed knows why it comes together so well.
“Just like in sports, there are some players who are so gifted that they elevate the others around them,” Weed says. “Both Stuart and David are like that. It seems like the level of my playing goes up when I play with them.”
Like the classically-trained-turned-Celtic-fiddler Weed, bandmates Stuart Mason (guitar, mandola, bouzouki) and David Brewer (Highland bagpipes, border pipes, whistles, bodhran) both give head-turning performances with and ear-bending melodic styles.
Formed in 2000, this Celtic/Irish trio has delighted its fan base with a mashup of traditional folk jigs and reels with their own modern Appalachian-style folk originals for almost two decades. And this time of year, they fold a vocalist and Irish step dancers into the mix for an even more spirited display.
Dancing this year are Marisa Gilman and Brittany Ramsey from the Murray School of Irish Dance in Portland, Oregon, the 10th – and 12th-place finishers in the world Irish dance competitions.
“We always have dancers for the Winterdance shows, but these two this year are over the top,” Weed says. “They’re visually compelling and world caliber. They’re like pro athletes. They almost distract me from playing. I just want to stand there and watch them.”
Handling the vocal chores again this year is San Francisco-based Amelia Hogan, whose debut at last year’s Winterdance was rousingly received.
“I sing the songs of the old ways, to remind you of where we come from,” Hogan says. “Winterdance reminds all of us of the light and laughter that can be found even in the darkest time of year.”
Weed reflects on the show in that context. “Every year we are bombarded by holiday marketing earlier and earlier,” he says. “This year it started right after Halloween. Winterdance is a call and reminder of more simple, family times, with historical melodies performed on older traditional instruments. It feels like Christmas might have been 150 or 200 years ago.”
