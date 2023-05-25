The early-to-mid-decade stretch we’re now in happens to coincide with the 30th anniversary of hip-hop’s most influential, creatively fertile period: the tail-end of the era known as the “golden age” of rap, when MCs and producers from the East Coast, West Coast, Dirty South and everywhere in between redefined the genre’s sound and set the template for all that would follow.
While it didn’t receive near the attention of blockbuster 1993 releases like Doggystyle and Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (see story, p. 32), a group of young Oakland rappers called Souls of Mischief staked their own claim that year with their debut album, 93 ’til Infinity. Anchored by the unforgettable single of the same name, the crew brought sophisticated rhymes to largely self-produced beats that leaned on melodic, jazzy samples. There was little in the way of gangster posturing or radio-friendly appeals; Souls of Mischief embraced their obscure, underground origins, emerging at the forefront of the indie aesthetic known as “backpack rap.”
Like many artistic collectives, they also had a knack for creating their own self-contained world. Alongside collaborators Del the Funky Homosapien, Pep Love, Casual and Domino, the four members of Souls of Mischief were, and still are, part of the group known as Hieroglyphics. For over 30 years, the crew has persisted – frequently working together on group and solo projects and staying faithful to their aesthetic, even as their sound (and hip-hop at large) has evolved with the times.
Like any self-respecting musical act with a legendary back catalog, Souls of Mischief are hitting the road this year on an anniversary tour – originally scheduling 93 dates in celebration of 93 ’til Infinity’s 30th birthday. This summer’s North American leg begins with a performance at the California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey.
Cali Roots has billed not just Souls of Mischief, but the entire Hieroglyphics crew to appear on the festival’s third night. It should make for a triumphant set that will please everyone from devoted Hiero heads to the uninitiated. And if you’re wondering whether these ‘90s underground darlings remain a draw, Souls of Mischief have already added second dates to their stops in Toronto and Vancouver after the first shows sold out.
HIEROGLYPHICS FT. DEL THE FUNKY HOMOSAPIEN 6:05pm Saturday, May 27. Cali Roots Stage, Monterey County Fair and Event Center. $151-$820. californiarootsfestival.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.