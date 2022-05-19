Tech entrepreneur Nataliya Onan describes the moment that the news about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine hit: “It felt like a nine-story building fell on top of me,” she says. But “after a couple of days, we knew we had to do something about it,” adds Onan, who comes from a region outside Lviv and is a co-founder of the nonprofit Hromada USA (a word that means “community” in her native country).
Help came from Paul Laub, a Carmel businessman (and former mayoral candidate who once ran against Clint Eastwood) who reached out, with his son’s help, to find Ukrainian relief groups that worked with musicians. After connecting with Onan, Laub contacted Pacific Repertory Theatre.
The result: a Ukrainian benefit concert at the Forest Theater this Sunday, May 22, featuring a star-studded collection of performers including the vocal chorale Kolyada, led by director Andriy Krystafovych, who will perform the Ukrainian national anthem and traditional folk songs; Anychka, a renowned Lemko singer (Lemko is a region of Ukraine); and Ola Hymenko Oliynk, who will sing and play the bandura, a traditional string instrument.
At intermission there will be a silent and live auction, including donated works from Myroslav Duzinkev, a noted Ukrainian-American artist now living in New York, among others.
Second act performers include the a capella duo Oksana and Sviatoslav Stus; celebrated mezzo-soprano Oksana Manzhay, formerly of the Lviv Opera, who has performed at the Metropolitan Opera and La Scala; and soprano Oleksdrana Zabasta, formerly with the Kyiv Opera.
Another Hromada-sponsored concert is scheduled for June 19 at Congregation Beth Israel in Carmel Valley.
Onan is grateful for the generosity of donors who have offered everything from computers to helmets and protective equipment, but even more pleased about the military support.
“The Biden administration and the whole free world stopped being afraid of Putin and the terrorism he’s been involved in for the last 15 years,” she says. “They’re not afraid of him anymore.”
UKRAINIAN CHARITY CONCERT happens from 3-5 pm Sunday, May 22. Forest Theater, Santa Rita Street and Mountain View Avenue, Carmel. $40; $60/premium tickets (includes an after-party with performers). hromada.us/concerts/forest-theater.
