It was 1989 when a capella vocal wizards Take 6 first played here, as part of the Monterey Jazz Festival. They were riding high less than a year removed from their eponymous double Grammy-winning debut album.
“Three of us were still in college and it was final exams week,” recalls founding member and first tenor Claude McKnight. “It was crazy.”
The six singers have spent the last three decades obliterating the limits of what a vocal group without a band can do. Qunicy Jones once called them the “baddest vocal cats on the planet,” and they return this weekend once again riding high as their latest release, Iconic, currently sits at the top of the Billboard jazz charts. It’s a position which has eluded them until now.
“To be 30 years in and finally have a number one – it’s more than a surprise,” McKnight says. “We’re very grateful.”
The session is a collection of indeed iconic songs from a number of artists. There’s Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” a memorable arrangement of Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why,” a tremendous harmonic re-interpretation of Christopher Cross’ hit “Sailing” and a completely re-defined all-jazz cover of The Beatles’ “Got To Get You Into My Life.” They stay true to their gospel roots with the hymn “Nothing But the Blood” and pay homage to their recently departed friend Al Jarreau with a rendition of his elegiac “Roof Garden.” And their rendition of Clapton’s “(We Can) Change The World,” the first single from the album, was the most-added tune in the Smooth Jazz category upon its release.
But it is the music of the late great Ray Charles that brings them to town this weekend. The show is a reprise of a two-month long Las Vegas residency the group did some five years ago with vocalists Clint Holmes and Nnenna Freelon.
Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated vocalist Clint Holmes grew up with opera on his mother’s side and jazz on his father’s. “Part of my journey was to figure out where I fit in all of that,” he says. “And then I take a look at an artist like Ray Charles, who crossed every genre. Like Ray, there is virtually no categorization for Take 6.”
And as six-time, Grammy-nominated vocalist Freelon says, “This show gives me personally a chance to say thank you to an icon, someone who has opened a door and made it possible for all of us to walk through. He’s history, he’s Americana, he’s ours and he’s the quintessential American voice. I’m just proud to be a part of this production.”
GEORGIA ON MY MIND: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF RAY CHARLES 7pm Sunday, Feb. 9. Sunset Center, San Carlos and Ninth, Carmel. $59-$79. 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
