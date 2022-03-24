Many of us first learned of Melissa Etheridge when a voice, raspy and eloquent, reached from the radio, embracing and shaking you. Here were richly personal, unsolved internal conflicts distilled into four or five minutes. The songs were of a moment and fraught with humanity.
The tracks on One Way Out, her most recent release, possess that same intense quality. Etheridge has often brought the visceral and the autobiographical into her music, so the potency of the newly introduced songs should come as no surprise. But there’s also a unique perspective in play. Listening, you feel as if you’re in the clutches of Never Enough, Yes I Am, Brave and Crazy or her eponymous first album.
“These are songs from back then, songs that didn’t make it on the first albums,” Etheridge explains. “It’s the same voice.”
A couple of years ago she rummaged through old recordings and realized what she had. “For the Last Time” is wrapped in the emotional swirl of a pending breakup, presented with anger and regret and confusion. “You won’t tell me what’s wrong / You won’t tell me what’s right / You won’t even let me touch you / When you’re burning in the night.”
It was hidden from the world, but it grips you just as firmly as 1988’s “Similar Features,” which jumped straight into an emotional pit.
The unveiled songs are not all so wrenching. “As Cool As You Try” is inspirational and fulfilling. “That’s my feminist song,” Etheridge says. “I was kind of afraid of it. That’s why I didn’t release it.” In retrospect, she adds, the song should have made the cut. “Why, Why, Why” was written before Etheridge came out and peered into places she wasn’t ready to reveal. For various reasons, the collection of telling songs were set aside.
Etheridge presents these and more familiar pieces during two nights at the Sunset Center in Carmel. She explains that when addressing a setlist for a given night, a number of factors come under consideration. There’s location, which matters because some songs received more airtime than others in given parts of the country. The arena determines the lineup, as well – not necessarily for acoustics, but because seating that feeds down into a standing-room floor can draw more raucous crowds, ready to dance. People may be more in the mood for introspective works on a weeknight than a weekend.
During the Covid lull, Etheridge streamed performances as a way to stay in touch with fans and keep busy. The experience made an impression. “I’ll never take for granted a live show,” she says.
MELISSA ETHERIDGE plays at 7:30pm Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27. Sunset Center, San Carlos and 9th, Carmel. $90-$132. 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.