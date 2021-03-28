Q: What’s the first song you ever played at an open mic?
A: “2:45 AM” by Elliott Smith
Whenever I played open mics, I would play original songs to crowd-test my new material. But I chose this song because Elliott Smith is such a big influence on my writing and this was the first song I learned from him. His guitar playing is extremely hard to replicate; thankfully this song is simple and easy to play when you’re starting out. It’s a dark song, almost like the soundtrack to someone down on their luck walking back home alone from the bar at dawn. “With hidden cracks that don’t show, but constantly just grow” is a line that I have always identified with. I highly recommend the album Either/Or, especially on a rainy day.
