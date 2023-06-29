When rehearsing on the weekend of June 24, Sirena’s crew has most of the actors and most of the costumes in place. Musicians are stuck in a traffic jam and there are some ad hoc replacements in the performing cast, but perhaps it is to be expected for a project that is immensely ambitious, created from scratch, and involves quite a number and range of artists: musicians, singers, actors, dancers, not to mention the production team that coordinates the effort. All this work – including costumes for nobles and pirates – for just five performances that will wrap up July 2.
It’s the first time the Big Sur Fiddle Camp, led by Lygia Chappellet, is putting together a musical and it’s the first time young local composer Sekoya Sleeth is composing a musical. The plot of Sirena was developed by the group – a modern fairy tale with jazzy, eclectic music at its heart.
One of the pleasures of watching the play is the awareness that the musicians are performing live, hidden in an orchestra pit and almost invisible, unless one counts Sleeth’s baton dancing in the air like a magic wand. The music feels alive, and is the strongest element of the performance.
Sirena (played beautifully by Naima Nascimento) is Princess Ophelia’s best friend. They both dream about the freedom of “just being girls,” as they wish in one of the opening songs. Instead, the world conspires against their desires. On top of pressures to find a decent prince and get married, there’s a plot – the pirates! – to kidnap the princess. Due to an error, it’s Sirena who gets kidnapped, messing up everybody’s plans and giving all a lesson.
The musical touches on the theme of social entrapment of the uber-rich, isolated from the experience of true love. It is also a story about true friendship – between Ophelia and Sirena, and between Ophelia and her true love, humble Tomas.
According to Chappellet, Sirena reflects a 360-degree music experience of the Big Sur Fiddle camps. Founded in 2008 by Chappellet, Tashina Clarridge and Grace Forrest, the Big Sur Fiddle Camp runs a specialized music program for about 40 youth, 15 music-loving volunteers and 15 instructors for one week each spring, and is taught “family style” in Big Sur.
SIRENA 7pm Wednesday June 28-Saturday, July 1, and 2pm Sunday, July 2. Center for Performing Arts at Carmel High School, 3600 Ocean Ave., Carmel. $25; $15/student; $10/children. bigsurfiddlecamp.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.